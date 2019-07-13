Holcomb touts Indiana’s economy for 2020 bid

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discusses the state’s fiscal condition following the close of Fiscal Year at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, July 25, 2016. Holcomb is Gov. Mike Pence’s pick to take his place as the Republican candidate for governor following his withdrawal to become Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. The Republican state committee […]

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state’s economic condition and transportation spending as he announces his re-election campaign.

Holcomb told several hundred people Saturday at Knightstown’s Hoosier Gym that he’ll a second term in next year’s election. He told the crowd that Indiana is beating other states for jobs and that “I’m not tired of winning yet.”

Holcomb has already built a $6 million campaign bank account with his leverage of leading a Republican-dominated state government.

Democrats fault Holcomb for what they call “empty promises” on issues such as raising teacher pay, expanding the state-funded preschool program and lowering health care costs. But Democrats don’t have a high-profile challenger to Holcomb, with business executive and former state health commissioner Woody Myers as their only declared candidate so far.