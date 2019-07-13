Holcomb touts Indiana’s economy for 2020 bid

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state’s economic condition and transportation spending as he announces his re-election campaign.
Holcomb told several hundred people Saturday at Knightstown’s Hoosier Gym that he’ll a second term in next year’s election. He told the crowd that Indiana is beating other states for jobs and that “I’m not tired of winning yet.”
Holcomb has already built a $6 million campaign bank account with his leverage of leading a Republican-dominated state government.
Democrats fault Holcomb for what they call “empty promises” on issues such as raising teacher pay, expanding the state-funded preschool program and lowering health care costs. But Democrats don’t have a high-profile challenger to Holcomb, with business executive and former state health commissioner Woody Myers as their only declared candidate so far.