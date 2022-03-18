INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says he and two top aides will lead a weeklong trade mission to Slovakia and Israel beginning March 27.

The planned trip to Slovakia by Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers comes amid the war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia.

An announcement Friday says the trio will meet with nongovernment and civil society organizations to lend Indiana’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

On March 30-31, the delegation will meet with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv to discuss agriculture, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and other topics.