Holcomb to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2022 State of the State address Tuesday night.

Holcomb will speak before a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber beginning at 7 p.m.

A political expert told WANE 15 sister station FOX59 in Indianapolis that governor is expected to discuss education, economic development and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also likely to discuss the state’s accomplishments over the past year, including the budget surplus that will mean refunds for taxpayers this year.

You can watch the 2022 State of the State address LIVE on air or here on wane.com.