Holcomb to extend Indiana’s stay-home order to May 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will extend the “Hunker Down” executive order that requires Hoosiers to stay home until at least May 1.

In a teleconference from Indianapolis on Friday, Holcomb said he’ll sign an extension to the state’s stay-at-home order – which restrains residents from leaving their homes other than for “essential” business – on Monday.

It was March 23 when Holcomb first ordered Hoosiers to stay at home – or “hunker down,” as he said – through April 6. The governor said then that the period was “critical” to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, 259 Hoosiers had been diagnosed with the virus, and seven had died.

As of Friday, the state eclipsed 10,000 total virus cases and passed 500 deaths, according to State Department of Health records.

Holcomb had been extending the order in 2-week increments. The governor said the shorter duration would allow the state to make accommodations around the state.