Holcomb signs bill requiring law enforcement be trained in de-escalation

by: Corinne Moore

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Thursday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill that requires Indiana law enforcement to be trained in de-escalation techniques.

The training would be provided as part of: pre-basic training, mandatory in-service training and the executive training program.

The bill also establishes a procedure to allow the Indiana law enforcement training board to decertify an officer who has committed misconduct as well as defining “chokehold” and prohibits the use of a chokehold under certain circumstances.

House Bill 1006 “specifies that a law enforcement officer who turns off a body worn camera with the intent to conceal a criminal act commits a Class A misdemeanor.”

In addition, the bill outlines requirements when hiring officers.

