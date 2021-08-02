Holcomb: Regional plan submission deadline extended for READI

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Monday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that the submission deadline for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) has been extended, providing regions an additional 30 days to submit proposals.

Applications are now due on or before Sept. 30.

“Each of the regions spanning participation across 91 counties will continue working to collaborate and develop bold, strategic plans to accelerate small- and large-scale growth within their communities and work to secure matching funds through the state’s $500 million initiative. Regions may be further refined or consolidated in the coming weeks,” the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) said.

Proposals will be reviewed throughout October and November, IEDC said. First round investment decisions will be made and announced in December.

More information, answers to frequently asked questions and a map of all the identified regions can be found at IndianaREADI.com.

