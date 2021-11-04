Holcomb orders Indiana AG, labor department to sue over vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for the state to sue the Biden administration over its federal vaccine mandate, calling it government overreach.

In a statement Thursday, Holcomb said while he agrees that vaccines are the best way to protect against COVID-19, forcing employers to require it would have negative consequence.

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS,” Holcomb said. “This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

It was September when President Joe Biden announced a vaccination mandate that would make employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing. This week then, the federal government put a Jan. 4 deadline in place for millions of U.S. workers to get a COVID vaccine or face testing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will assist companies with vaccination plans – and will handle enforcement. Companies could face fines for non-compliance.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said after the vaccine mandate was announced in September that he was prepared to sue the Biden Administration.

