Holcomb on lifting mask mandate: ‘We’ll get there’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — While states like Texas and Mississippi have lifted restrictions and mask mandates, many Hoosiers are wondering when Indiana will follow suit.

“We’ll get there,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said during his weekly coronavirus response briefing Wednesday. He added that he was optimistic and looking forward to the spring, and said he will have “more to say in the next week or two.”

Holcomb said he was focused on Indiana and wanted to make sure Hoosiers are doing what is responsible for the public health at large. That includes, he said, making sure COVID-19 vaccines are available to those who are most at risk.