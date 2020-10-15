Holcomb negative for coronavirus after state health commissioner’s positive test

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19.

Holcomb was tested “out of an abundance of caution” after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box tested positive for COVID-19. Box announced the results during the state’s weekly coronavirus response briefing Wednesday.

The governor’s office said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, several members of the Governor’s Office, and several members of the state department of health were also tested. All had negative results.

Box is quarantining for 14 days.