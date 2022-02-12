INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has a new transportation commissioner following the resignation of the man who led the state agency for five years.

Gov. Eric Holcomb named Mike Smith as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. Smith has been a deputy commissioner and chief financial officer. Before joining INDOT, Smith was a district manager for Walmart stores in the Indianapolis area.

Holcomb says he has brought to INDOT his “experience from the fast-paced demands of managing business growth.”

Smith succeeds Joe McGuinness, who said he was stepping down to a take a job in the private sector.