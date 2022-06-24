INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Hours after the Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state would address the issue “in short order.”

Holcomb said in a statement late Friday morning that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights now up to individual states, was “clear.”

“It is now up to the states to address this important issue,” said Holcomb. “We’ll do that in short order in Indiana.”

Earlier this week, Holcomb called a special session of the General Assembly to take action on his plan to give state taxpayers approximately $225 in addition to the $125 already being sent out as automatic taxpayer refunds.

The governor’s proclamation would have lawmakers convene the special session on July 6.

Now, they’ll have other business to discuss.

“I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well,” said Holcomb.

The governor made his feelings known: “I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.”