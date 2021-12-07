Holcomb ‘frustrated’ with absurd vaccine-refusal reasons

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb asked a court Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to block a new law that legislators passed giving themselves more authority to intervene when the state’s chief executive declares an emergency. The measure establishes a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” The governor’s lawsuit argues that the Legislature is “usurping a power given exclusively to the governor” under the Indiana Constitution to call lawmakers into a special session. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — With Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations doubling in the past month, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expressing frustration with what he calls “absurd” reasons some people have for refusing vaccinations.

Many members of the Republican-dominated Legislature are set for a second year to push measures handcuffing anti-virus efforts.

Indiana is approaching COVID-19 hospitalization levels not seen since this time a year ago, before vaccines were widely available. One health official says the hospitalization peak could be a month away. Nevertheless, Holcomb is looking for lawmakers to approve administrative steps that he says would allow him to end Indiana’s COVID-19 public health emergency.