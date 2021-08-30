Holcomb extends Indiana’s COVID-19 emergency through September

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Monday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an Executive Order renewing the public health emergency for 30 days. It is set to expire on Sept. 30.

The order said that this extension was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases

The governor also signed an Executive Order which extends the Executive Order specific to COVID-19 through Sept. 1. The Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb said the short-term extension will allow for “ongoing conversations with healthcare stakeholders to evaluate pertinent information that supports hospitals during the current COVID surge.”

