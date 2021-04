FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hastings, the longtime Congressman from Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. The Palm Beach County Democrat died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor of Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida.

Per the President’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Wednesday.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags to half-staff on Tuesday.