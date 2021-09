This undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines shows Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. (U.S. Marines via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Cpl. Humberto “Bert” A. Sanchez of Logansport. Sanchez died while serving his country.

The 22-year-old was killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Governor’s Office said flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Gov. Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.