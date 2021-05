FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags statewide to be flown at half-staff on Memorial Day.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb said.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags to half-staff on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.