Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in after former Indiana first lady Pat Whitcomb’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for former Indiana First Lady Patricia (Pat) Whitcomb.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Monday, July 12, 2021. Gov. Holcomb has also asked businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff.

Whitcomb passed away on Sunday in Seymour at the age of 91. Her former husband Edgar Whitcomb was governor from 1969 to 1973.

Holcomb offered the following statement regarding the passing of former First Lady Pat Whitcomb.

“Pat Whitcomb served Hoosiers during her time as First Lady with honor and grace. She loved to travel and made it a point to visit all 92 counties in Indiana, twice. I loved that she learned how to greet people in many different languages so she could communicate with the world as she loved meeting new people from all corners always defining our signature Hoosier Hospitality. Janet and I extend our condolences to the Whitcomb family.” Gov. Eric Holcomb

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Winklepeck and Brock Funeral Home in Brownstown, Kate Shephard Communications said.