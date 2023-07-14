INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Flags will soon be flown at half-staff in honor of John Durm, a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The directive from Governor Eric Holcomb said businesses and residences in Marion County should fly their flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset July 17, the same day as the funeral service.

Durm was killed after being attacked by an inmate from Marion County Jail who took control of a van on the way back from a hospital visit and attempted to escape but ended up crashing into a pole.