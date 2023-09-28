INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Many flags in central Indiana will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the late Senator Jack Sandlin.

Sandlin died Sept. 20, and Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Johnson and Marion counties to be flown at half-staff to honor the Republican senator’s life and legacy. A member of the Indiana Senate, Sandlin had represented District 36 since 2016.

Flags at homes at businesses should be flown at half-staff Friday from sunrise to sunset. Flags at the Indiana Statehouse will also be at half-staff.