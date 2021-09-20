Holcomb declares Sept. 19-24 as ‘Pollution Prevention Week’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has issued a proclamation designating Sept. 19-24, 2021, as Pollution Prevention Week in Indiana. Indiana’s proclamation coincides with National Pollution Prevention Week which is also observed the third week of September.

“Pollution Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Hoosiers to begin implementing pollution prevention practices in their everyday activities to help make our air, land and water cleaner for everyone,” said Bruno Pigott, Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) Commissioner. “Indiana has many natural resources that are vital to our people, environment, and economy, and it’s important that we all do our part to prevent harmful pollution.”

The week includes the 24th Annual Indiana Pollution Prevention Conference and Trade Show. IDEM said the conference is open to all public and private sectors who want to exchange ideas, share experiences and promote practices that help the environment. Presentations will include discussions with industry leaders on sustainability, pollution prevention and partnerships, as well as an interactive conference track that focuses on wastewater issues.

IDEM said new organizations will be inducted into the Partners for Pollution Prevention during the conference and there will be a Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence presentation.

The Governor’s Awards recognize Indiana’s leaders who have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making processes, IDEM said. These facilities and programs have reduced waste, saved money and contributed greatly to Indiana’s environmental protection efforts by seeking out and utilizing innovative environmental practices.