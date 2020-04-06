1  of  2
Live Now
Daily 3:00 PM Coronavirus Outbreak Update Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s daily COVID-19 response update

Holcomb closes Indiana retail businesses to foot traffic

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — In a new executive order, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday said only retail businesses that provide “necessities of life” were allowed to remain open as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to climb.

In a teleconference from Indianapolis, Holcomb said retail businesses would be closed to foot traffic, much in the same way bars and restaurants have been. The exceptions: grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and convenience stores can stay open.

Holcomb also ordered state parks and campgrounds to close to campers.

Indiana’s coronavirus caseload climbed to 4,944 on Monday, with 536 new cases. A total of 139 Hoosiers have died of the virus as of Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss