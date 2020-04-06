Holcomb closes Indiana retail businesses to foot traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — In a new executive order, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday said only retail businesses that provide “necessities of life” were allowed to remain open as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to climb.

In a teleconference from Indianapolis, Holcomb said retail businesses would be closed to foot traffic, much in the same way bars and restaurants have been. The exceptions: grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and convenience stores can stay open.

Holcomb also ordered state parks and campgrounds to close to campers.

Indiana’s coronavirus caseload climbed to 4,944 on Monday, with 536 new cases. A total of 139 Hoosiers have died of the virus as of Monday.