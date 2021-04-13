Holcomb announces Robertson will step down from Department of Insurance in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson will leave his post on June 1.

“I want to thank Commissioner Robertson for his leadership to grow Indiana’s business-friendly environment while also providing efficient and effective oversight of our insurers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “His expertise in the insurance industry has protected Hoosiers during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives.”

Robertson is the longest serving Indiana Department of Insurance commissioner. He first joined the Indiana Department of Insurance in 2008 as the Title Division director. He was appointed commissioner by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010, reappointed by then-Gov. Mike Pence in 2013 and again by Gov. Holcomb in 2017.

“I have had the privilege and honor of serving under three great Governors. Thank you to all three for allowing me to serve the Indiana public as Commissioner of insurance. I also would like to thank the employees of the Indiana Department of Insurance for their fine service to the state,” Robertson said. “I’ve always known that a time would come when it was appropriate for me to voluntarily leave government service. Now is that time.”

The Department of Insurance protects Hoosiers as they purchase and use insurance products to keep their assets and their families from loss or harm. The agency also monitors the financial solvency of Indiana insurance companies. Under Robertson’s guidance, the number of insured Hoosiers has increased by nearly six percentage points from 2013 to 2019, the press release said. He worked with insurance companies to ensure all Indiana counties had at least one insurance company offering individual ACA-compliant plans.

Robertson also has been very active in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). He has served in various leadership capacities during his tenure as commissioner, the press release said. Robertson’s insurance career began with the Nebraska Department of Insurance in 1977 where he served as general counsel. Before joining the Indiana Department of Insurance, he worked for nearly a decade with Conseco Insurance Group where he was a senior vice president. He also served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in the military police. Robertson earned an undergraduate degree and a law degree from the University of Nebraska