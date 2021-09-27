Historical marker dedicated to Indiana lynching victim

Terry Ward, far right, the great grandson of George Ward, applauds with others as a historical marker honoring George Ward is unveiled during a ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Next to Ward are Jeanne Rewa and Sylvester Edwards. George Ward was lynched by a mob in 1901 in Terre Haute. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A historical marker has been dedicated in southwestern Indiana in remembrance of a Black man lynched about 120 years ago by a white mob.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports that George Ward’s descendants, Terre Haute residents and the mayor were among those at Sunday’s ceremony in Fairbanks Park. Ward was arrested in 1901 in the slaying of a white teacher.

Great-grandson Terry Ward said the mob took George Ward from jail and struck him in the head with a sledgehammer. They dragged him along a bridge as bystanders pelted him with sticks. He then was hanged from a former wagon bridge. His body later was cut down and burned.

