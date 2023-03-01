HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A large, round, red barn has served as the foundation for generations of the Kingen family– 125 years, in fact.

After a recent tornado, it’s unclear how much longer the historic barn will be able to stand.

“The foundation is really in rough shape,” said Gary Kingen, the farm operator. “I don’t know what it’s gonna take.”

Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service said wind speeds reached up to 110 mph in the storm.

“[The barn] certainly is a beautiful structure, and to have those winds be able to damage it, certainly it shows what the power of the wind can do,” Puma said.

No one in the family was hurt, but Kingen said the round barn and other structures on the property were severely damaged. Now, they’re taking stock of what’s left behind, and hoping those foundations last for another generation.

“I really thought she would come down last night, with the wind we had last night, but she’s a tough barn,” Kingen said. “She’s real tough.”