Historic Goshen Theater completes yearlong, $5M renovation

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — After more than a year of renovations, the Goshen Theater wrapped up a $5.2 million renovation project intended to modernize and preserve the 115-year-old landmark.

In addition to a new roof, the updates included expanding the restrooms, adding an elevator, renovating the ballroom, and installing new seats, flooring and stage curtains.

The 700-seat auditorium, built in 1905, was a showpiece of Goshen’s shopping district until it closed in 1986.

For years, the theater fell into disrepair. In 2014, Goshen Theater Inc. purchased it and began working on improvements.

The theater is now making plans for a 2021 schedule.