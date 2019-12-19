Highway work finished for the year in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Anyone who has driven on interstates and highways maintained by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in 2019 in Indianapolis knows there was an extraordinary amount of road work being done. According to INDOT an historic number of construction projects were completed in the state capital and the work is done for the year.

INDOT reports that from April to December, contractors resurfaced or repaired 486 interstate lane miles. 277 lane miles were repaved with new asphalt surface, and 209 lane miles of concrete pavement were repaired. Hundreds of concrete panels were removed and replaced and thousands of linear feet of concrete joints repaired, eliminating cracks that, if left untouched, would result in potholes during future freeze/thaw cycles.

In addition to pavement restoration, INDOT contractors rehabilitated 45 bridges in the Indy metro area in 2019.

Rehabilitation included patches, new overlays and fixing bridge joints – all of which make for a smoother ride.

The I-465 Southeast project included two bridge deck overlays at the U.S.40 (Washington St.) interchange. Both overlays were completed under full interstate closures allowing the work to be completed in less than two weeks for each bridge versus 8-9 months under normal traffic. While contractors were completing road construction, INDOT crews took advantage of lane closures to completed needed maintenance work including: