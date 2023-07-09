(Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Indiana on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Lanthier Winery & Distillery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 123 Mill St, Madison, IN 47250-3132

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (428)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201-6743

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Purdue University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (293)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (531)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025-2503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269)

– Type of activity: National Parks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 401 S 2nd St, Vincennes, IN 47591-1001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Shipshewana Flea Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (617)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 345 S van Buren St, Shipshewana, IN 46565-9488

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Indiana State Capitol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings

– Address: 200 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2728

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Linton’s Enchanted Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 315 County Road 17, Elkhart, IN 46516-9515

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Bridgeton Covered Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: not available

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Crown Hill Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 700 W 38th St At the corner of 38th St. & Clarendon Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46208-4240

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Hard Truth Distilling Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 418 Old State Road 46, Nashville, IN 47448-8375

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Grotto of Our Lady Lourdes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (344)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Religious Sites

– Address: 114 Coleman Morse Ctr University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN 46556-4617

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Allen County Public Library

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (409)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 900 Library Plz, Fort Wayne, IN 46802-3699

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. White River State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (473)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 801 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2734

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Huber’s Orchard & Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (305)

– Type of activity: Distilleries • Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 19816 Huber Rd, Starlight, IN 47106-8309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. French Lick Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (895)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 8670 W State Road 56, French Lick, IN 47432-0700

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Indiana Dunes National Park

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460)

– Type of activity: National Parks

– Address: 1215 N State Road 49, Porter, IN 46304-1369

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Soldiers & Sailors Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (516)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: 1 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2901

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,025)

– Type of activity: Horse Tracks

– Address: 4500 Dan Patch Cir, Anderson, IN 46013-3165

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Oliver Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (450)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 200 E Winery Rd, Bloomington, IN 47404-9449

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (4,294)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 4300 N Michigan Rd, Shelbyville, IN 46176-9751

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Indiana University

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (649)

– Type of activity: Educational sites

– Address: 107 S Indiana Ave, Bloomington, IN 47405-7000

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Monument Circle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 100 Monument Cir, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2904

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Basilica of the Sacred Heart

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (695)

– Type of activity: Churches & Cathedrals

– Address: 114 Coleman Morse Ctr University of Notre Dame, South Bend, IN 46556-4617

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Indiana War Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (666)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 51 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Urban Vines Winery & Brewery Co.

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (461)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards • Breweries

– Address: 303 E 161st St, Westfield, IN 46074-7608

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Central Canal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,155)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 337 W 11th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202-3001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Horseshoe Hammond

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15,739)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Casino Center Dr, Hammond, IN 46320-1003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. University of Notre Dame

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,068)

– Type of activity: Universities & Schools

– Address: 100 Eck Ctr, South Bend, IN 46556-5661

– Read more on Tripadvisor