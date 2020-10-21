Higher-risk locations for COVID-19 spread double in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.

Forty of Indiana’s 92 counties were placed in orange or red levels under the agency’s color-coded weekly tracking map update, while 22 counties were at those levels last week.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb decided three weeks ago to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the mask mandate.

Holcomb announced last week another month-long renewal of the mask order until at least Nov. 14, but tougher restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes were not reinstated.

