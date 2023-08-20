KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Saturday night.

Preliminary investigators revealed that Eric R Boger, 37, of Vincennes was driving a pickup truck northwest on College Avenue when he attempted to turn left down 15th 1/2 Street. Boger was traveling too fast when taking the turn causing the vehicle to strike the curb on the north side of the street and flip.

The vehicle came to a rest on the passenger’s side. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Deputy Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday and Toxicology results are pending.