SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A speeding biker was arrested Friday night after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash and a drug bust.

Jeffrey L. Meier mugshot

Around 11:42 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for driving 100 mph on State Road 54 near County Road 525 East. The motorcycle did not stop and continued westbound, traveling through Sullivan and violating several traffic laws including speeding through local yards, police said.

The pursuit came to an abrupt stop, police said, when the motorcycle crashed into a ditch at the intersection of CR 200 East and CR 150 North.

The driver tried to leave the scene even after the trooper verbally told him to stop, and the trooper was then able to stop him by placing him on the ground, police said.

Paraphernalia found during Meier’s arrest.

The driver was identified as Jeffrey L. Meier, 59, of Sullivan. He reportedly showed signs of impairment and the results are pending from a chemical test Meier submitted to.

Further investigation revealed Meier was in possession of a smoking pipe, methamphetamine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms. Once medically cleared from the Sullivan County Community Hospital, Meier was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

Meier was arrested on the following charges: