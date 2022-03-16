EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Energy bills appear to be going up everywhere. You may not be able to avoid paying for it, but there are lots of free ways to save money.

SaveOnEnergy has shared 7 things you can start doing right now that will cut back on your monthly energy expenses.

Turn off the air or turn up the thermostat. Keeping your home cool in the upcoming summer months could quickly empty your wallet. Turning off the AC when you’re at work or not home is an easy way to cut back. Additionally, SaveOnEnergy says setting your thermostat at 78 degrees is optimal for air conditioner efficiency.

Unplug everything. Whether you realize it or not, many electronic devices draw energy even when they’re turned off. Unplugging your television and other appliances are proven to be great ways to conserve energy. It’s a quick, free way to reduce your energy costs.

Take colder showers. Hot showers feel nice, but saving money usually feels nicer. Did you know that taking colder showers can save on two monthly bills? By taking colder showers, you can save on your energy and water bill! Studies also show cold showers can heighten your immune system, making it easier to dodge your common cold.

Turn off the water. Leaving the water running while brushing your teeth or shaving might end up costing you a pretty penny over time. SaveOnEnergy suggests filling up a small cup with water before you brush and using it when you’re ready to rinse. When shaving, fill the sink with water and turn the faucet off until it’s time for your final rinse.

Wash large loads. When washing your clothes or the dishes, it’s best to fill the washer or dishwasher with the largest load possible. They often use just as much water and energy as a full load even if on a small load setting. ENERGY STAR says washing full loads can save you more than 3,400 gallons of water each year.

Let it air dry. Letting your hair or clothes air dry for a bit before using a dryer can save you some money. A clothes dryer typically drains around 3,000 watts per hour. Air drying could end up saving you more and reduce CO2 emissions.

Cook outside. Using your oven heats up your house, meaning your air conditioning may need to work harder to keep you cooler. Taking advantage of the warmer weather and using your grill is a great way to cut back.

You may be surprised by how these free ways could save you money on utility bills each month! Visit SaveOnEnergy.com to learn more on energy usage and available energy plans in your area.