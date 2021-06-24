High court declines to hear Indiana vote-by-mail limits case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Indiana’s vote-by-mail restrictions, a rebuff that means a federal court will decide the future of absentee voting in the state.

The high court’s decision Monday follows a federal appeals court’s ruling rejecting a lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters last November due to the pandemic.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the case will now return to a federal judge in Indianapolis.

Plaintiffs argued that Indiana’s age restriction for absentee voters infringes upon the constitutional right to participate in the polls.

