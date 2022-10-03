INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With an election coming up in November, Indiana’s secretary of state is encouraging Hoosiers to vote.

“Registering to vote, finding a polling location and reviewing your ballot is simply a click away at IndianaVoters.com,” Secretary Holli Sullivan said. “It’s easier than ever for Hoosiers to make their voices heard and take part in our elections process.”

There are two upcoming dates to remember ahead of the election:

Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.

In-person early voting begins October 12 and is open until November 7. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Contact your county clerk’s office to find locations and hours for early voting. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

Find the Indiana Voter’s Bill of Rights here.