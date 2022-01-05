Here are the products that were recalled in December

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has released a list consumer products that were recalled in December.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division said Hoosiers who purchased any of the items should “take advantage of the remedies” available to them.

“With ongoing supply chain issues, Hoosiers should not have to tolerate products that don’t work,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said. “If you purchased an item in December that has been recalled, then you should immediately stop using the product and see what forms of reimbursement the company that sold or manufactured the product is offering.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in December:

If you purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.