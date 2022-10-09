PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry Road. Police arrested Randell on two counts of Operating While Intoxicated. He was later bonded out of jail.

This is not Randell’s first offense, however. He was also charged with “residential entry” and vandalism in February 2022.

An official statement by the Plainfield Fire Department is as follows: