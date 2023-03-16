EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers were dispatched to an Assault in Progress report at the Central Library on March 15 around 3:32 p.m. EPD says the incident was in the 200 block of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville.

Police say it was reported that Zachary New, 33, of Henderson, had allegedly pepper sprayed an employee. EPD says after officers were on scene, New was detained.

Police say the victim had visible redness and was teary eyed. EPD says in New’s front left pocket, there was a can of pepper spray. According to EVPL staff, New was filming people without the consent of the EVPL, and they asked him to leave multiple times.

EPD says the victim attempted to show EVPL’s new policy on filming. Officers say camera footage shows multiple interactions between the employee and New, and police say the footage showed that New repeatedly put the camera in the victim’s face.

EPD says during the final interaction, New placed his camera in the employee’s face yet again. EPD says footage showed the employee pushing the camera out of his face and New then pepper spraying the employee in the face.

EPD read New the Miranda warning, but New stated he did not understand. Police say New was transported to the Vanderburgh County Correction Center, booked and the jail says he was charged with Battery – Bodily Injury – Misdemeanor (Simple Assault). He has since been released.