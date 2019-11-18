Hemp-processing plant opens in Kokomo to dry, process crop

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, workers at MERJ farms unload hemp plants during the first harvest at the Sullivan County farm, in Bristol, Tenn. U.S. agriculture officials say a rule that allows farmers to legally grow hemp will be finalized this week. It’s a move that many states have awaited for months so they can begin widespread hemp production. The rule establishes requirements for licensing, maintaining records on the land where hemp will be grown, testing the levels of the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, and disposal of plants that don’t meet the requirements. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A hemp-processing plant has opened in central Indiana to turn the state’s first legal crop into a market-ready product.

Kentucky-based Third Wave Farms opened the plant last month in Kokomo inside a 22,000-square-foot building.

It’s now equipped with machines that can dry and process over 75,000 pounds (34,000 kilograms) of hemp a day, turning it into a stable, storable, market-ready product that’s used in dozens of cannabinoid-based products, such as cannabidiol, or CBD oil.

CBD oil is a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn’t cause a high but which many people see as a way to better health.

The Kokomo Tribune reports Third Wave Farms is offering free tours of the facility in Kokomo, a city located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

