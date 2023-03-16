HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Heidi Carter was sentenced to 65 years collectively in prison on Thursday for her involvement in the death of Timothy Ivy.

Last month, Carter was found guilty on charges of “aiding and inducing murder”, “aiding and inducing rape” as well as “criminal confinement”.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue in August of 2021 for reports of a possible kidnapping and murder. After a brief standoff with police, Carter was arrested and her boyfriend, Carey Hammond, was shot and killed by police.

Inside the home, police found a woman who had been shackled and had visible injuries. Police also found the body of Ivy, who they say had been restrained, beaten and strangled.