Hearing set on whether Indiana governor may sue Legislature

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge will hear arguments later this month over whether Indiana’s governor can go ahead with a lawsuit challenging the power state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb asked a judge in April to block the new law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature following criticism from many conservatives over COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed.

Attorney General Todd Rokita, also a Republican, has argued he has the authority to stop Holcomb from taking the dispute to court.

Marion County Judge Patrick Dietrick on Thursday set a hearing about that dispute for June 16.