INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Health officials are encouraging Hoosiers to get vaccinated against influenza, as the number of hospital visits and flu-related deaths have risen, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The health department said there have been 24 deaths this season due to the flu as of Dec. 3. The first child to die from the flu this season was also reported last week.

“Like many states, Indiana is experiencing very high levels of flu activity right now,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box. “With the upcoming holidays, travel and family gatherings, it is more important than ever to protect yourself and those around you from this highly contagious respiratory infection. This year’s flu vaccine continues to be a good match for the circulating strains, and it is your best protection against a severe, and possibly tragic, outcome.”

The president of the Indiana Hospital Association explained the impact flu cases have on hospitals.

“Hospitalizations are currently trending above last year’s levels, and at this pace, Indiana could meet or exceed the record levels of inpatient capacity we saw during the peak of COVID-19,” said Brian Tabor. “As of this week, inpatient volume jumped 15%, with numbers surpassing 11,000.”

Tabor and Box urged Hoosiers to seek routine testing for respiratory illnesses or care for mild symptoms through urgent care centers or a doctor’s office rather than through an emergency department whenever possible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year. Because infants younger than 6 months can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that anyone in a household where a young baby lives or visits get a flu shot to protect the child. Healthcare workers are also urged to get a flu vaccine to reduce their risk of transmitting the illness to patients.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies, which protect against flu, to develop in the body. The flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the new COVID-19 booster, which protects against two strains of COVID-19, including new subvariants, Box said.

Common signs and symptoms of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

The health department said people can help prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands frequently and thoroughly, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with their hands, and staying home when sick. Hoosiers can practice the “Three Cs” to help prevent the spread of flu and other infectious diseases:

Clean: Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water.

Properly wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water. Cover: Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue.

Cover your cough and sneeze with your arm or a disposable tissue. Contain: Stay home from school or work when you are sick to keep your germs from spreading.

To learn more, and to view the state’s weekly flu report, visit the health department’s website.