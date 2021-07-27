Health agency in Indianapolis urges wearing masks indoors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Marion County Public Health Department is recommending that all residents of the county including Indianapolis wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The department said Tuesday that the recommendation was “especially important for those who are, or who live with someone who is, at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.”

The recommendation came after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a similar recommendation, citing a rise in cases and waning vaccination rates and revising guidance issued by the agency in May.