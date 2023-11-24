SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been reported missing from the Carlisle area.

According to Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt, 35-year-old David Haviland has not been seen since 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Haviland has red facial hair, balding, and blue eyes. He was reportedly last seen in the area of Ledgerwood Street in Carlisle. No other information regarding his disappearance has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office using their non-emergency number at 812-268-4308.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.