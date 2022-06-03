LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hammond woman accused of making threats to a Lake County Juvenile Court judge as well as staff is now facing felony charges, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Troopers arrested 57-year-old Dorothy King after Lake County Prosecutors issued a warrant for her arrest Wednesday on one Level 5 felony count of intimidation and three Level 6 felony counts of intimidation. King is accused of making specific threats to harm a judge as well as other staff and attorneys, police said.

Her arrest did not go smoothly, according to police.

Troopers found her seated in a vehicle parked on Carroll Street in Hammond. King, however, refused to come out of her vehicle and tried to leave by placing it into gear, according to police. Hammond Police officers as well as State Police troopers used their squad cars to block her vehicle, but she continued to try to leave.

Out of caution for officer safety and the public, all four of her tires were deflated by law enforcement at the scene, police said. As King became more agitated, officers broke out her windows and deployed a chemical agent into her vehicle.

That’s when she finally came out, police said.

Officers arrested her and she was then booked into Lake County Jail.