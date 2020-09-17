Halloween trick-or-treating likely to depend on local infection rates, Indiana health chief says

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Will the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impact Halloween trick-or-treating?

It depends, Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

During Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Dr. Box was asked whether communities around Indiana could safely allow trick-or-treating.

More than six weeks before the ghosts and goblins take to the streets for treats, Dr. Box said it’s a little early to make that determination. For communities with low infection rates, though, she said, “I think that Halloween can occur safely.”

Dr. Box said safety and cleanliness is paramount. Residents should wash their hands, pass out individual treats rather than offer buckets of community treats, and avoid large parties, she said.

“I think there’s a lot of safe ways to do it,” Dr. Box said.

The state will issue additional direction on how to safely celebrate as Halloween approaches, she added.