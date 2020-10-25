Halloween festivities called off at Indiana governor’s home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Following advice from Indiana’s health commissioner, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife won’t host Halloween festivities at the Governor’s Residence.

The Republican governor and Statehouse staffers annually dress in Indiana-related costumes for Halloween and pass out candy, pose for pictures and lead children’s activities at the governor’s official home on the north side of Indianapolis.

The state health commissioner has suggested alternatives for traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, or hay rides with strangers due to their “high-risk” for potential exposure to COVID-19.

