MEROM, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy is acquiring a 1-gigawatt power plant in southwestern Indiana that’s currently owned by Hoosier Energy and is approaching retirement.

The companies say Hallador Energy will acquire Bloomington-based Hoosier Energy’s Merom Generating Station, located near the Wabash River in Sullivan County. The Tribune-Star reports the transaction, which includes a 3.5-year power purchase agreement, is expected to close in mid-July 2022 if required governmental and financial approvals are obtained.

Hoosier Energy announced a long range plan in January 2020 that included the expected retirement of the coal-fired Merom plant in 2023 as part of a transition to other energy sources, including wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage.