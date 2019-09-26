Gun shot, not crash caused death of man in wrecked vehicle

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights shooting gun handgun pistol

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Murder charges have been filed in the case of an Indiana man initially believed to have died in a two-vehicle crash but later found to have been shot to death.

Indiana State Police say Devon Anderson was believed to have died as a result of the Sept. 21 crash on westbound Interstate-70 in Indianapolis. However, an examination by the Marion County Coroner’s office revealed the 27-year-old Anderson had been shot in the head.

Police say 24-year-old Juan Garrido Vivas of Indianapolis was driving along I-70 when he allegedly fired a handgun into the vehicle Anderson was in.

Police say Vivas was arrested Wednesday on murder charges. He is also charged with carrying a handgun without a license and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

It wasn’t immediately known if Vivas has legal representation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss