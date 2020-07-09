Gun permit applications rise after Indiana erases fee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is seeing a wave of people applying for five-year handgun permits after lawmakers erased the fee starting July 1.

State police received more than 20,000 permit applications from July 1-7, compared to 2,259 during the same period last year. About two-thirds of the applications were for the no-fee five-year permits.

Applicants still must pay a $13 fingerprint fee and have a background check. The new gun applications have strained the state’s online system. First Sgt. Ron Galaviz says people need to be patient.

