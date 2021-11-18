Gun discharges during cleaning in Indianapolis state office

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a gun accidentally discharged as an officer was cleaning the weapon inside Indiana’s state government complex in downtown Indianapolis, but no one was injured.

A law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state’s securities division was cleaning the gun Wednesday when it fired.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that a spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan says Indiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, in accordance with standard procedure.

The secretary of state’s securities division is located in the Indiana Government Center South building, which is adjacent to the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.