Guard, patron die in shooting outside Indianapolis club

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a security guard and a patron died following an early morning shooting outside a strip club.

Officers were dispatched to Pony Club Indy about 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a person shot. Officers found a man shot multiple times outside near an entrance to the club and a second man dead in a car parked outside.

WXIN-TV reports police say preliminary findings indicate the man found dead in the car was a club patron who had been causing trouble, and the man found critically wounded near the entrance worked security at the club. That man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

